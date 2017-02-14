Google tweaks Clock app design in new...

Google tweaks Clock app design in new 5.0 update

13 hrs ago

Even if you shirk Google's messaging, maps, and email apps on your phone, there's one stock Android app that we almost all use on a regular basis: Clock. And with a new update to version 5.0 rolling out, Google has made a few interface tweaks that will make it even easier to use when your eyes are tired at the end of a long day.

