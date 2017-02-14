Google tweaks Clock app design in new 5.0 update
Even if you shirk Google's messaging, maps, and email apps on your phone, there's one stock Android app that we almost all use on a regular basis: Clock. And with a new update to version 5.0 rolling out, Google has made a few interface tweaks that will make it even easier to use when your eyes are tired at the end of a long day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|google manipulates search results
|Mon
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC