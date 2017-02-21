Google to host second indie games fes...

Google to host second indie games festival in Korea

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Google on Wednesday announced plans to host the second Google Play Indie Games Festival in South Korea, pledging efforts to support the growth of small-sized local game developers. Google Play, the official app store for Android-based smartphones, has opened up registration for Korea-based game developers looking to partake in its second indie games festival here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 19 Rose Tokoyo1 1
google manipulates search results Feb 13 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,067,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC