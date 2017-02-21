Google to host second indie games festival in Korea
Google on Wednesday announced plans to host the second Google Play Indie Games Festival in South Korea, pledging efforts to support the growth of small-sized local game developers. Google Play, the official app store for Android-based smartphones, has opened up registration for Korea-based game developers looking to partake in its second indie games festival here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 19
|Rose Tokoyo1
|1
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC