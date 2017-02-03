Google Teasing Andromeda Via Chrome?

Google Teasing Andromeda Via Chrome?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

The beta build of an upcoming Chrome update contains hints on what the future of Google's browser is like. Google is committed to continuously updating its Chrome browser, so it is not surprising that a new beta build was launched just days after Chrome v56 was released for Android.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
topix google tries to hide Jan 13 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan 10 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
google manipulates search results Jan 7 not what we paid for 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec '16 Analog Watchface 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,540 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC