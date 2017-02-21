Google shuts Spaces, the content-sharing app you probably never heard of
Last year Google announced a new app called Spaces with a simple goal: simplify the way we share things with people online. Sort of like a virtual room where you could connect with people to engage in specific topic of conversation, the experimental service was one of many in Google's catalogue that failed to gain many users.
