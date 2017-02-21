Google Shines Light On Corporate Gmail Threats
New research from Google shows how different types of email attacks are more likely to land in corporate inboxes than personal ones. Each minute, Google prevents more than 10 million unsafe emails from reaching users who could fall victim to phishing attacks or malicious attachments, report Ali Zand and Vijay Eranti of Anti-Abuse Research and Gmail Abuse at Google.
