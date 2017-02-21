Google Ruling may give Government an Opening to Broaden its Power...

Google Ruling may give Government an ...

As technology progresses and the world becomes even more interconnected, the scope of the Stored Communications Act has become a topic of much interest in the federal courts. One question courts have grappled with lately is whether law enforcement may subpoena data stored on foreign servers under the Act.

