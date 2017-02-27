Google Releases E2EMail End-to-End En...

Google Releases E2EMail End-to-End Encryption Tech to Open Source

16 hrs ago

E2EMail will give users a way to encrypt email messages beyond what is currently available by default with email clients. The tool is intended to give users a way to more easily encrypt their email beyond what Google already offers by default with Gmail.

Read more at CNet News.

Chicago, IL

