Google Releases E2EMail End-to-End Encryption Tech to Open Source
E2EMail will give users a way to encrypt email messages beyond what is currently available by default with email clients. The tool is intended to give users a way to more easily encrypt their email beyond what Google already offers by default with Gmail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.
