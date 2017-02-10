Google pushes HTTPS for web security
The security director at Google Inc. said Monday that a HTTPS-based website is a safer way to protect users from possible security attacks, emphasizing that major South Korean search engines do not support this system. "Top websites in Korea that don't support HTTPS are Naver and Daum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|google manipulates search results
|7 hr
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC