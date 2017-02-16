Google opens source TensorFlow 1.0 debuts - " vies for platform status
Google Brain announced release 1.0 of its machine learning library yesterday at the TensorFlow Developer Summit in Mountain View. ML is a method of programing computers with data to make highly reliable predictions, instead of creating a program in a language like Java, C# or Python.
