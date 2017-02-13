Google officially brings Instant Teth...

Google officially brings Instant Tethering to Pixel and Nexus

8 hrs ago Read more: BetaNews

It's only a matter of weeks since we were talking about the impending arrival of Instant Tethering . This delight of technology makes it possible to quickly and painlessly share a data connection between devices, and now it's officially available to Pixel and Nexus devices.

