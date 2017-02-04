Google might bring the Pixel's exclusive Assistant to the Nexus 5X and 6P
If you own a Nexus and still feel betrayed, there might be some good news on the horizon. 9to5Google's Stephen Hall says he was recently told Google might bring the Pixel's Assistant to the Nexus 5X and 6P in a future update.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
