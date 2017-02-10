Google May Check to See if People Go to Geographic Locations Google May Recommend
Google was granted a patent this week to enable them to check whether people are following recommendations in search results to visit geographical locations - to see how many people actually visited those places. And it's probably good for many businesses to have Google recommending that people visit them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seobythesea.com.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan 13
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Jan '17
|not what we paid for
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC