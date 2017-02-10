Google May Check to See if People Go ...

Google May Check to See if People Go to Geographic Locations Google May Recommend

38 min ago Read more: Seobythesea.com

Google was granted a patent this week to enable them to check whether people are following recommendations in search results to visit geographical locations - to see how many people actually visited those places. And it's probably good for many businesses to have Google recommending that people visit them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seobythesea.com.

Chicago, IL

