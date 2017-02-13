Google Maps lets you save and share f...

Google Maps lets you save and share favorite places with launch of Lists

14 hrs ago

Google Maps is today rolling out a new feature to all users on iOS and Android devices that will allow you to make lists of places that you can star, save and share with friends. There are three different lists types built in at launch - "Favorites," "Starred Places," and "Want to Go" - the latter which is designed to serve as a personal bucket list.

Chicago, IL

