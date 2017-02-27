Google Lawsuit Could Be a Fatal Setba...

Google Lawsuit Could Be a Fatal Setback for Uber's Self-Driving Dreams

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsFactor

When Anthony Levandowski loped onto the stage to accept the Hot New Startup award at an industry awards show this month, the trucker hat perched on his head served as a cringeworthy nod to the millions of drivers his self-driving truck company is poised to leave jobless. Three weeks later, it is the pioneering engineer of self-driving car technology whose job could be in jeopardy, and the lawsuit he is named in could pose an existential threat to an increasingly vulnerable Uber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 25 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb 13 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,977 • Total comments across all topics: 279,198,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC