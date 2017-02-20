Google hunting Australian hackers in ...

Google hunting Australian hackers in hiring raid

Internet giant Google is about to launch a hiring raid for Australia's best and brightest hackers in a move likely to exacerbate a major IT skills shortage in government agencies. The number of people taking up information and communications technology degrees has halved over the last decade according to the Government's Cyber Security Strategy.

