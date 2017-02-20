Google hunting Australian hackers in hiring raid
Internet giant Google is about to launch a hiring raid for Australia's best and brightest hackers in a move likely to exacerbate a major IT skills shortage in government agencies. The number of people taking up information and communications technology degrees has halved over the last decade according to the Government's Cyber Security Strategy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|40 min
|Rose Tokoyo1
|1
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC