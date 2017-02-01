Google Earth imagery update

Google Earth imagery update

Google has recently updated the 'historical layer', this time including the southern hemisphere which we previously noted had been missed in the last update. Unfortunately, due to the recent demise of the Google Earth plugin/API we are unable to create a map of the updates.

