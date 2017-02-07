Google Dumps Money Into Immigration Fight
Google parent company Alphabet is spearheading the funding efforts for the legal brief signed by nearly 100 companies objecting to President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban. Alphabet is working with a Washington, D.C.-based law firm on the amicus brief, according to Bloomberg.
