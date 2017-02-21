Google doodles NASA exoplanet discovery: All you need to know1 hour ago

Google doodles NASA exoplanet discove...

Google doodles NASA exoplanet discovery

New Delhi: World's biggest search engine Google remains at the top of celebrating worldwide events with its doodles. On Thursday, Google dedicated its doodle to NASA's latest discovery of seven earth-sized exoplanets, which the space organisation announced on Wednesday.

