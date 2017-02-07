Google cut off a website's revenue because of something in an...
Google cut off a website's revenue because of something in an article's comments from 6 years ago Google had stopped serving ads to his site, Fark.com, for weeks because it had accused the site of hosting pedophile content. Fark is an 18-year-old website where people share and chat about oddball news stories after writing funny, alternative headlines for them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan 13
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan 10
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Jan '17
|not what we paid for
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC