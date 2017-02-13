Google crams machine learning into sm...

Google crams machine learning into smartwatches in AI push

Google is bringing artificial intelligence to a whole new set of devices, including Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches and the Raspberry Pi board, later this year. A cool thing is these devices don't require a set of powerful CPUs and GPUs to carry out machine learning tasks.

