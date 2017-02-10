Google coding champion whose Cameroon hometown is cut off from the internet
The first African winner in Google's annual coding competition is 370km from home, sitting outside his cousins' house in the Cameroonian capital, Yaounde, because the government has cut off his hometown from the internet. As cocks crow in the background, 17-year-old Nji Collins Gbah tells the BBC about the series of complex technical tasks he completed for Google between November and mid-January.
