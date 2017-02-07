Google Cloud Search helps enterprise users find data quickly
Google is wooing enterprise customers with the forthcoming launch of a service that will let employees find information they need from multiple sources. Cloud Search is a new service that will allow users to find content from their company email, cloud storage and directory.
