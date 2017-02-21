Google cloud debuts Intel's latest Skylake processors
Google today announced that it is the first IaaS public cloud provider to run the newest version of Intel's chips, named Skylake. The news comes just months after Google and Intel announced a partnership in November 2016 to co-engineer new processors for the company's cloud platform.
