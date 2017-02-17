Google & Bing To Step Up Demoting Piracy From UK Search Results
News is out that Google and Bing have made a deal with the Intellectual Property Office and British Phonographic Industry and Motion Picture Association organizations for both search engines to do better removing or demoting pirated content in the UK search results. Both search engines, according to the report, have promised to reduce pirated content in their search results by June 1, 2017.
