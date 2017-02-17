Google bans sending JavaScript files via Gmail
Through the years, JavaScript has enabled legitimate web developers and software designers to improve their products and provide people with an enhanced usage experience . Nevertheless, the easy-to-use functionality of this script has been noticed and acquired by the cyber criminals who have learned to exploit it for their own malicious purposes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 2-spyware.com.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Sun
|Rose Tokoyo1
|1
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC