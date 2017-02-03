Google Assistant Could Soon Be Coming To Nexus Devices
At the moment Google Assistant is an exclusive feature to the Pixel handsets, and we had to wonder if eventually Google could open it up to other devices as well . Turns out that they might, according to a recent tweet by 9to5Google's Stephen Hall who revealed that Google Assistant could soon find its way to the Nexus 5X/6P.
