Google and LG Debut Android Wear 2.0 With New Watches

14 hrs ago

It's time for Android Wear to get a reboot. Today Google launched a new version of its smartwatch OS, along with two LG watches, the LG Watch Sport and the LG Watch Style Wear 2.0 has been growing in plain sight for months now, as Google released multiple versions of its software development kit.

Chicago, IL

