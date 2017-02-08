Google and H&M Will Make You a Custom Dress Based on Your...
New York Fashion Week kicks off tomorrow, but ahead of the couture designs hitting the runways, an unlikely company is stepping into the fashion world. Google partnered with Ivyrevel, a women's clothing brand based in Stockholm backed by H&M and Paypal, to make customized dresses using an individual's data footprint.
