Google AdSense Terminates Relationship With Anti-Semitic And...

14 hrs ago Read more: Media Matters for America

Media Matters previously reported that four websites trafficking in anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial -- Counter-Currents Publishing, American Free Press, The Right Stuff, and Veterans Today -- were using Google's online advertising program to generate revenue. Their use of the advertising program appeared to be in direct violation of Google's policies, which state : Google ads may not be placed on pages that contain harassing or bullying content, or on content that incites hatred or promotes violence against individuals or groups based on race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, gender, age, veteran status, or sexual orientation/gender identity.

