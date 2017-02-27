Google adds Keep as a core service un...

Google adds Keep as a core service under G Suite Agreement

Google on Tuesday announced that it's making Keep, its note-taking app that's comparable to Evernote or Microsoft's OneNote, a core service for G Suite customers. It's also integrating the app with Google Docs, allowing users to search and access Keep notes without leaving Docs.

