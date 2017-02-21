Google Account Bug Breaks Sign Ins, Google Wifi & Other Services
Yesterday, something bad happened with the Google Accounts system. It isn't clear exactly what went wrong but tons of people had unexpected sign out issues and then were unable to sign back into Google.
