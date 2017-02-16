Girl, 7, 'over the moon' as Google ch...

Girl, 7, 'over the moon' as Google chief replies to job application

A seven-year-old girl who loves robots and computers got something of a shock when Google chief Sundar Pichai responded personally to her job application. Chloe Bridgewater, from Hereford, sent the letter to the technology giant's head offices in Silicon Valley in the US last Monday, saying: "My dad said I can sit on bean bags and go down slides and ride go karts in a job in ."

