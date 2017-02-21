Disappointed with Google Glass, this ...

Disappointed with Google Glass, this Chicago-area student created his own smart glasses

4 hrs ago

But those failures have turned into inspiration for Dylan Rose , founder of Glimpse Wearables and the designer behind Kai - a device that turns normal glasses into smart glasses. Kai is a voice-activated smart assistant, in the form of a small, oval-shaped device that clips on the back of a pair of glasses, tucked behind the users' ear.

Chicago, IL

