Cocktail Investing Ep 4: Yellen, South Korea, Plastic Surgery And Mobile Advertising With Digital2Go

While Facebook and Google have a near lock on digital advertising today, mobile disruption using context and proximity could change that playing field. On this week's episode of Cocktail Investing, we welcome Digital2GO CEO Mike Canevaro, who not only adds his perspective to the economic and Thematic Signals discussion but then gives us a deep dive on Digital2Go and on how mobile is shaking up the advertising industry.

