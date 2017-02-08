Canvas unveils new integration with Google to make online instruction seamless

CANVAS by Instructure, , the open online learning management system that makes teaching and learning easier, recently released a deep, seamless integration with Google tools that allows students and teachers to use Google while working inside of Canvas, effectively eliminating the need to constantly switch between separate tabs and log-ins. This integration helps increase productivity for teachers and students who use Canvas and Google Drive by streamlining their workflow, and merges the capabilities of Google Docs and the Canvas LMS platform.

