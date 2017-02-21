BlackBerry KeyOne specs vs. HTC U Ultra, Google Pixel, iPhone 7 - Cnet
This April, the BlackBerry KeyOne will come into the market as a high-end phone -- the first with both Android 7.1 Nougat software and a QWERTY keyboard. But when it does, it'll face staunch competition from a bevy of Android phones that have large touchscreens and premium hardware, from all-metal bodies to powerful processors and cutting-edge camera tech.
