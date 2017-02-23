Apple, Uber and Google say they're ag...

Apple, Uber and Google say they're against Trump's transgender policy

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Tim Cook, who is gay, says everyone "deserves a chance to thrive in an environment free from stigma and discrimination" Tech companies such as Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc., which have been vocal opponents of President Trump's travel ban but have faced criticism for years about a lack of diversity in their own hiring policies, don't support Trump's decision to roll back protections for the LGBTQ community. On Wednesday, the Trump administration withdrew President Obama-era protections that let transgender students use bathroom facilities based on their general identities, rather than the gender listed on their birth certificates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 19 Rose Tokoyo1 1
google manipulates search results Feb 13 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,550 • Total comments across all topics: 279,103,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC