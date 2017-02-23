Apple, Uber and Google say they're against Trump's transgender policy
Tim Cook, who is gay, says everyone "deserves a chance to thrive in an environment free from stigma and discrimination" Tech companies such as Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc., which have been vocal opponents of President Trump's travel ban but have faced criticism for years about a lack of diversity in their own hiring policies, don't support Trump's decision to roll back protections for the LGBTQ community. On Wednesday, the Trump administration withdrew President Obama-era protections that let transgender students use bathroom facilities based on their general identities, rather than the gender listed on their birth certificates.
