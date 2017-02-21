Android's next destination: Untethered VR headsets with Snapdragon 835
Google's plan for VR headsets currently revolves around Daydream, in which smartphones are slotted into headsets like DayDream View. But VR's future appears to be in untethered head-mounted displays, which are self-contained computers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 19
|Rose Tokoyo1
|1
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC