A Guess And Kate Spade Pair Trade From Google Search Data
An analysis of specialty retail data collated from the Google Trends online platform for the fiscal fourth quarter period suggests that Guess?, Inc. may have recorded comp sales upside against market estimates within the Americas region, while Kate Spade & Co may report its first comparable sales miss. For the key Holiday 2016 period, search-term interest in the brand increased 52 basis point [bps] year-over-year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|google manipulates search results
|Mon
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC