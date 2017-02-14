A Guess And Kate Spade Pair Trade Fro...

A Guess And Kate Spade Pair Trade From Google Search Data

An analysis of specialty retail data collated from the Google Trends online platform for the fiscal fourth quarter period suggests that Guess?, Inc. may have recorded comp sales upside against market estimates within the Americas region, while Kate Spade & Co may report its first comparable sales miss. For the key Holiday 2016 period, search-term interest in the brand increased 52 basis point [bps] year-over-year.

