7-year-old girl asks Google for a job, gets response from CEO
A 7-year-old girl has already made it onto Google CEO Sundar Pichai's radar by mailing a handwritten "job application" to the executive a few years early. Chloe Bridgewater from Hereford, England, was talking with her dad about his job one day after school when he mentioned the internet giant.
