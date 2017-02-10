7 ways Google Photos can help organize, share pictures

From recognizing faces and sorting photos by location to creating slideshows and videos, Google Photos can help to both safely store the photos that tell a person's life story and to organize the photos that tell the story of ancestors' lives, said Devin Ashby of FamilySearch during a RootsTech conference class on Thursday afternoon. Google Photos is an app for both mobile and desktop devices and it's a tool available with a Gmail account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.