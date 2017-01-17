WhartonBrooks teases its upcoming Windows phone with a photo on Twitter
It's been almost five months since WhartonBrooks announced that it is making a Windows phone . The company promised that the device "will be the most disruptive since the advent of the smartphone in 2000", which means that it's planning to top Apple's announcement of the iPhone in 2007 and Google's introduction of Android in 2008.
