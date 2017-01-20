Uber hires former Google search chief...

Uber hires former Google search chief Amit Singhal as SVP of Engineering

Read more: TechCrunch

Uber's latest hire has a storied and accomplished history in Silicon Valley - Amit Singhal, former Senior Vice President of Search and employee number 176 at Google, has joined the ride-hailing company as SVP of Engineering. Singhal will be heading up the Maps and Marketplace departments at Uber, while also advising CEO Travis Kalanick and Uber VP of Engineering and Otto co-founder Anthony Levandowski on their efforts to build out the company's self-driving technology.

