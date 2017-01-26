Toshiba Wants Out of Chip-Making Biz
Electronics giant Toshiba Corp is looking to sell off a major chunk of its memory chip business, and may eventually look to spin off the unit as a public company. The company said Friday that it is currently seeking an investor to acquire a less than 20 percent stake in the unit as it seeks to offset losses incurred from a multi-billion dollar write-down in its U.S. nuclear business.
