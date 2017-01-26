Toshiba Wants Out of Chip-Making Biz

Toshiba Wants Out of Chip-Making Biz

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsFactor

Electronics giant Toshiba Corp is looking to sell off a major chunk of its memory chip business, and may eventually look to spin off the unit as a public company. The company said Friday that it is currently seeking an investor to acquire a less than 20 percent stake in the unit as it seeks to offset losses incurred from a multi-billion dollar write-down in its U.S. nuclear business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
topix google tries to hide Jan 13 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan 10 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
google manipulates search results Jan 7 not what we paid for 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec '16 Analog Watchface 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,968 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC