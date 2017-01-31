Top Tech Execs Protest Trump's Muslim...

Top Tech Execs Protest Trump's Muslim Immigration Ban

A little over a month ago, tech industry leaders met with then-President-elect Donald Trump to discuss ways of working together. Over the weekend, however, several top Silicon Valley executives criticized the White House for an executive order that temporarily bars people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. The executive order signed by Trump on Friday set off a weekend of air travel chaos, large public protests and rapid responses by attorneys seeking to help green card holders and other travelers who were detained at airports across the country.

