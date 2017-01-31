Top Tech Execs Protest Trump's Muslim Immigration Ban
A little over a month ago, tech industry leaders met with then-President-elect Donald Trump to discuss ways of working together. Over the weekend, however, several top Silicon Valley executives criticized the White House for an executive order that temporarily bars people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. The executive order signed by Trump on Friday set off a weekend of air travel chaos, large public protests and rapid responses by attorneys seeking to help green card holders and other travelers who were detained at airports across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan 13
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan 10
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Jan 7
|not what we paid for
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC