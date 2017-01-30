The meteoric rise of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in photos...
While Larry Page is still CEO of Google's parent company, Alphabet, Pichai has the incredibly important job of making sure that the company's core businesses and cash cow stay strong. So who is Pichai and how did he scale the ranks to get one of the most important jobs at one of the most important companies in the world? Pichai, whose full name is actually Pichai Sundararajan, grew up in Chennai, India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan 13
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan 10
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Jan 7
|not what we paid for
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC