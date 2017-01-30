The meteoric rise of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in photos...

While Larry Page is still CEO of Google's parent company, Alphabet, Pichai has the incredibly important job of making sure that the company's core businesses and cash cow stay strong. So who is Pichai and how did he scale the ranks to get one of the most important jobs at one of the most important companies in the world? Pichai, whose full name is actually Pichai Sundararajan, grew up in Chennai, India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.