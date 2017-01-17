The (Hopefully) Short, Costly Life of President Obama's Executive Orders
For companies frustrated with the increasingly complex and burdensome compliance obligations imposed on government contractors, the elimination of some or all of the burdensome rules, which are both expensive and distinct from generally applicable commercial obligations, would be a welcome development for both government contractors and for U.S. taxpayers who will ultimately bear the cost. We can also show you Legal Updates using the Google Viewer; however, you will need to be logged into Google Docs to view them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan 13
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan 10
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Jan 7
|not what we paid for
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC