The 'Google of China' wants to plot the world with a mapping company owned by Audi, BMW, and Daimler
Mapping company Here - owned by BMW, Audi and Daimler - is going to help Chinese tech giant Baidu expand its mapping service to Europe and the rest of the world, possibly taking on Google and Apple in the process. Here, which already powers Baidu Maps' desktop and mobile services in South East Asia outside of China, will now support Baidu Maps in more than 150 countries worldwide.
