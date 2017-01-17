The ex-Google exec who led the international expansion of the 'Apple of China' has quit
After three-and-a-half years at the company sometimes referred to as the "Apple of China," Barra announced his departure in a Facebook post on Monday , citing the "huge toll" it has taken on his life. "This journey has been nothing short of spectacular in every way," he wrote.
