Tech Times | App of the year Prisma adds community features
LOS ANGELES: The young Russians who created the Prisma app had an amazing 2016: both Google and Apple called their tool to turn photos into artwork the app of the year. With 85 million downloads in less than six months, and the top nod from the digital giants, how do you follow that up? Prisma recently released an update that includes community features.
